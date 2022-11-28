Canelo Alvarez slams Lionel Messi for using the Mexican flag to clean his dressing room floor

Canelo Alvarez is slamming Lionel Messi for using the Mexican flag to clean his dressing room floor.

At the FIFA World Cup on Saturday, November 26th, in front of 88,966 fans at Lusail Stadium, it was Lionel Messi that opened up the score sheet in the second half putting the South Americans up 1-0.

Ultimately Argentina defeated Mexico by a score of 2-0, saving them from elimination.

Following the victory by Argentina, the 35 year old Messi said:

“After the goal, we became again who we are. So, it’s great — we needed this result, we needed this euphoria in this game that we had to win.”

In a video which came out on social media, it appears that Messi kicked a Mexico shirt that was on the floor during Argentina’s celebrations in the dressing room.

Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, 32, took notice of said video and has sent a warning to Lionel Messi who he has accused of disrespecting Mexico.

Alvarez took to ‘Twitter‘ with a tweet:

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag????”

In another tweet, Alvarez added:

“He better pray to God that I don’t find him!!”

“Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls**t that Messi pulled.”

Álvarez, a Mexican professional boxer, has won multiple world championships in four weight classes from light middleweight to light heavyweight. In a total of 62 fights, Alvarez has had only 2 losses, and a very notable stat of 39 of those wins coming via way of knockout.

Messi’s former teammate, Sergio Aguero, came to Messi’s defence, responding to Alvarez on ‘Twitter’ saying:

“Mr. Canelo, don’t look for excuses or problems, surely you don’t know about football and what happens in a changing room.”

“The shirts are always on the floor after games have finished due to sweat and then if you look properly, he makes the movement to remove his boot and accidentally hits it.”

Argentina takes on Poland in its final group match this coming Wednesday, November 30th.

As for Canelo, after undergoing wrist surgery, he’s taking some time off, but in a recent interview he stated:

“My plan right now is to return in May (2023). I’m going to start training in January and see how I feel after that. The idea is to return in May with a tuneup fight to see how I feel and then get the rematch against Bivol in September. That’s the only thing I want for my career right now.”

Do you agree with Canelo that Messi intentionally mopped the floor with a Mexican jersey after winning this past weekend?

