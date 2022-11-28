Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother.

‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.

Speaking with UFC commentator Jon Anik after the fight, Khabib said:

“It was my last fight. Ain’t no way I’m going to come here without my father.”

Continuing Khabib said he made a promise to his mother:

“It was the first time, after what happened with my father, when the UFC called me about (fighting) Justin, I talked with my mother (for) three days. She didn’t want me to fight without father, but I promised her it was going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.”

The Russian officially retired from the UFC in March of 2021.

Nurmagomedov was coached by his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and credits both his parents with his success over the years. Abdulmanap passed away in July of 2020 at the age of 58.

During a ‘Class A Events’ discussion held in Toronto, Canada, Nurmagomedov explained the respect he has for his mother and doubled down on the promise he made to her saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Because of I finish my career, because I promise mother, that’s why this one question, discussion between me and my mother become very famous. But we had a lot of different things people don’t know about this. Not only this promise. I follow not only this promise to my mother. I follow everything about Mother. You can have friends or kids, whatever. You can have whatever you want, but you’re never going to have one more mother. You have only one mother. For me, it’s everything. For me, it’s everything.”

Continuing, Nurmagomedov said his mother is ‘everything’ to him:

“I love mother because of millions and millions of reason. I know even in Dagestan, this is not about Dagestan, but I know a lot of people have bad relationship with parents. I really, really don’t understand this. How can people have bad relationship with parents? Yes, mother, for me is everything. Even now, she is still with me, like living with me in same house. I treat her like queen.”

That should put all speculation to rest about the possibility of Khabib Nurmagomedov ever returning to the Octagon to add another win to his perfect record.

