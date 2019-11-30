Tony Ferguson meeting with UFC to discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is meeting with UFC brass Friday night in Las Vegas to discuss a potential fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It was reported earlier this week that the UFC was closing in on making the UFC lightweight title fight between challenger Ferguson and champion Nurmagomedov official for an event on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. Nurmagomedov’s team has confirmed that the contract has been signed and now they are waiting on Ferguson to ink his side of the deal. With the UFC officially announcing Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone, the Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson fight is now the promotion’s priority.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Ferguson and his team at Ballengee Group are meeting with UFC brass on Friday night in Las Vegas to hammer out a deal. Check out what Okamoto wrote on his Twitter below.

Update: Tony Ferguson and his reps from Ballengee Group are flying to Vegas to meet with UFC execs this evening, to discuss the targeted title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in April in person. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 29, 2019

Ferguson himself shared a photo on his Instagram story which confirmed he is headed to Las Vegas to talk shop with the UFC.

If and when Ferguson and Nurmagomedov finally meet inside the Octagon, it will be the first time in UFC history that two fighters with 12-fight win streaks inside the Octagon meet for a belt. Nurmagomedov is actually unbeaten at 28-0 during his incredible MMA career, while Ferguson is 15-1 inside the Octagon alone. These two have been booked to fight four times in the past but the fight hasn’t happened yet due to numerous injuries to both men. Hopefully, the fifth time is the charm.

