Khabib Nurmagomedov father calls Tony Ferguson matchup a “dream fight” for MMA fans

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap says that the upcoming UFC lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson is a “dream fight” for MMA fans.

UFC president Dana White told ESPN on Monday that the fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson is getting closer to becoming a reality and it is expected to headline a pay-per-view on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

According to Nurmagomedov’s father, his son has signed the contract and he says their team is very much looking forward to fighting Ferguson, saying that this is a “dream fight” for all MMA fans.

Check out what Abdulmanap said on his Instagram about Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson (via Google Translate).

“We have signed a contract and are moving towards the goal to become the best regardless of the weight category. And this battle is more than ever to become the best. Both are on a collision course, and I want to say that the UFC never met fighters for both so that there were 12 consecutive wins. I call it a dream fight for all fans of mixed martial arts. We will do everything in our power to bring victory to our fans and Russia, and the result is for the Almighty.”

As Abdulmanap mentions in his post, when Nurmagomedov meets Ferguson it will be the first time in UFC history where two fighters on 12-fight win streaks inside the Octagon meet for a title. Nurmagomedov is a perfect 28-0 in his MMA career and is 12-0 in the UFC. Ferguson is 15-1 overall in the UFC and is on a 12-fight win streak as well.

With Nurmagomedov agreeing to the contract, at this point it’s just up for the UFC to get Ferguson to sign his name on the contract and get this fight official for 2020.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson has the potential to be one of the best MMA fights of all time?