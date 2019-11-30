Breaking! Tony Ferguson has signed his contract to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is once again slated to square off with Tony Ferguson.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto broke news moments ago that the UFC’s current lightweight champion will put his title on the line against ‘El Cucuy’ on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

Breaking: WE GOT A FIGHT. Per Tony Ferguson’s (@TonyFergusonXT) management Ballengee Group, Tony has signed his contract to face Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) on April 18 in Brooklyn. More coming to @espn shortly. pic.twitter.com/cgwCucPl3v — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 30, 2019

“Breaking: WE GOT A FIGHT. Per Tony Ferguson’s (@TonyFergusonXT) management Ballengee Group, Tony has signed his contract to face Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) on April 18 in Brooklyn. More coming to @espn shortly.”

This marks the fifth time that the promotion has booked a bout between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, with all four of the previous attempts failing to come to fruition for various reasons.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was last seen in action at September’s UFC 242 event, where he successfully defended his title with a submission victory over Dustin Poirier.

Prior to that, ‘The Eagle’ was coming off a fourth round submission victory over former UFC “champ champ” Conor McGregor.

As for Tony Ferguson, the UFC’s former interim lightweight title holder was last seen in action at UFC 238 where he scored a TKO victory over Donald Cerrone.

Ferguson will look to use the momentum of his current twelve fight win streak to hand Khabib Nurmagomedov the first loss of his illustrious career.

The April 18 event is expected to serve as UFC 249.

Who do you think with emerge victorious when Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov square off on April 18 in Brooklyn? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on Bjpenndotcom November 29, 2019