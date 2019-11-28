Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone official opening betting odds released

The main event at UFC 246 between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone was officially announced today, and now we have the opening betting odds as well.

Leading MMA oddsmaker Nick Kalikas of MMAOddsbreaker.com was a guest on a special breaking news edition of “The MMAOB Daily Podcast with Adam Martin” on Thursday and released the opening odds for McGregor vs. Cerrone.

Check out the opening odds for McGregor vs. Cerrone below.

UFC 246 Opening Odds

Conor McGregor -275

Donald Cerrone +215

McGregor opened as a -275 betting favorite. That means that a $275 bet would win you $100. Cerrone opened as a +215 betting underdog. That means that a $100 bet would win you $215.

Kalikas shared his reasoning for the opening odds during the podcast. Here’s why he opened the odds the way he did.

“It is an interesting matchup. It’s not going to be an easy fight for either guy, but I do think Conor McGregor should be a solid favorite. The best path for victory for Cerrone is to get the fight to the ground and trying to submit McGregor. On the feet, Cerrone definitely has a shot but I think McGregor probably picks him apart and hurts him so that’s his path to victory. If he can keep it on the feet he probably wins and wins in impressive fashion. That’s my early take. I think the opening line is fair at around -275 for Conor McGregor,” Kalikas said on the podcast.

McGregor will be returning from a 13-month layoff when he takes on Cerrone. “Notorious” hasn’t fought since October 2018 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his bid to regain the UFC lightweight title. He has dealt with numerous issues outside of the Octagon in 2019, delaying his return to the cage. As for Cerrone, he is coming off of two straight losses via TKO to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson, but picked up wins over Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez earlier this year. The fact the fight is at 170lbs makes it even more intriguing.

At these opening odds who are you taking in the main event of UFC 246 between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone?