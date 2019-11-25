Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson to headline April 18 UFC PPV

The UFC lightweight title will be on the line this April when champion Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on challenger Tony Ferguson in Brooklyn, New York.

Nurmagomedov said recently that the UFC was talking to him about fighting his rival Ferguson in Brooklyn, but at that point, it was just rumored. Now it is finally close to being officially booked, as ESPN’s Brett Okamoto says that per UFC president Dana White, the promotion is nearing finalizing this fight to headlining a pay-per-view event on April 18 in New York.

Here’s what Okamoto tweeted.

Breaking: Per UFC president Dana White KHABIB VS TONY is being targeted to headline PPV event on April 18 in Brooklyn. Contracts not signed, but both sides interested in date and matchup pending further discussion, per sources. Could it be? Finally? @TeamKhabib @TonyFergusonXT pic.twitter.com/kRNmgeMQtj — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 26, 2019

The fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has been heavily rumored for a while now, and the fact that White has confirmed it makes it seem like it’s closer than ever to actually being booked. When Nurmagomedov and Ferguson do meet inside the Octagon, it promises to be one of the most highly-anticipated lightweight title fights in MMA history, one featuring two fighters at the top of their respective careers.

Nurmagomedov is a perfect 28-0 so far during his incredible MMA career, which includes a nasty submission win over Dustin Poirier back at UFC 242 in September. He’s a perfect 12-0 so far in the UFC. Ferguson, meanwhile, is 15-1 overall in the UFC and is currently riding an incredible 12-fight win streak himself. When they do meet, it will be the first time in UFC history that two fighters on 12-fight win streaks inside the Octagon meet for the title.

At this point, it’s just up to the UFC to makes things official, but the fight looks closer than ever to finally being booked.

Who are you picking in the UFC lightweight title matchup between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Tony Ferguson?