Tony Ferguson joins JacksonWink amid losing streak (Photo)

Tony Ferguson has joined JacksonWink.

After Ferguson’s KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 he said he would be searching for a new home. Ferguson thought he needed to work with a team and have the right coach and after months of looking, it appears he has found that gym.

“I’ve had ‘Pit Master’ reach out to me – John Hackleman,” Ferguson said to MMAJunkie back in May. “You have JacksonWink, as well. You have Syndicate out in Vegas. You have the UFC P.I. You have many, many people. But I haven’t put myself out there. I put myself away from the interviews, I put myself away from the teams thinking I could do this by myself. And I did it. I’ve done this by myself for a very long time with the help of a select few individuals, and I’ve been very fortunate to have that. But I’m ready to be part of a team again. It was only when my team broke up that I felt really hurt that I moved areas, that I moved situations, switched management and all the above. I have to open myself up again to being coached at a high level. Especially in my sport.”

On social media on Monday, JacksonWink took to Instagram to announce Tony Ferguson as a part of their team.

“Welcome to ABQ @tonyfergusonxt,” JacksonWink wrote.

Ferguson also confirmed the news on Instagram writing: “RoadTrippin’” Everybody Was Kunnnnng Fuuuu Fiiiteeeeeing Hah, Hoooauh!!! … Them Tricks We’re Fassst Assssss Lightning!!! Making It Happen Crew- Champ -CSO- # Fwah-Nah-Nahhh @jacksonwink_mma @sixgungibson.”

Tony Ferguson (25-7) is on a four-fight losing skid and coming off the KO loss to Michael Chandler. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back decision losses to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira and lost by TKO to Justin Gaethje for the interim belt. Before the losing skid, Ferguson was on a 12-fight win streak.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson joining JacksonWink?

