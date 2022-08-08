Tyson Fury announces plans to end his retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury has announced plans to end his retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.

The 32-year-old Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) retired from boxing after heavy blows he received in his three fights against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber‘ Wilder.

Speaking with the ‘Daily Star’, Fury said:

“People say, ‘One more, two more.’ But if I was in a wheelchair and say, ‘I had four more fights guys and got brain damage.’ I’m the one getting punched in the head by these giant men. I mean it, people. I’ve had enough, and I don’t want to fight no more.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Well….. apparently it was a short lived retirement as he’s now calling out Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ it was announced:

“Tyson Fury confirms he is attempting to come out of retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora next…”

Along with a video of Tyson Fury saying:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“This one goes out to Derek the shithouse Chisora. You’re running from the trilogy, call yourself war but you should call yourself chicken. Because you’re running from a trilogy, from a career highest payday.

Get the f**king contract signed. Stop being a shithead.”

Chisora, 38, has 45 fights in the ring, with 33 wins (23 of which were by KO).

The two met up in July of 2011, where Tyson Fury handily defeated Derek Chisora via unanimous decision. The two met up again in 2014 with the same outcome – a win for Fury.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Would you like to see the 2 Brits duke it out in the boxing ring for a third time?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!