Jamahal Hill eyes future matchup with light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka: “I feel like I can take that fight”

Jamahal Hill feels he’s ready for a matchup with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off his knockout victory over Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59. The win was his third in a row, with all coming the way of finish. Prior to his win on Saturday, Hill had secured knockouts of Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute.

It’s a victory that will send the 31-year-old to the front of the light-heavyweight rankings. The 205-pound division is one in flux, with champion Jiri Prochazka currently awaiting his next challenge. He secured the title in a submission win over Glover Teixeira in June.

Presently, many assume that we will see the new champion fight the Brazilian once again. However, names such as Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have also called for a shot at gold.

Jamahal Hill believes that he could be the contender to skip all those names and fight for the title. The light-heavyweight contender previewed a fight against Jiri Prochazka on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

It’s safe to say the 31-year-old feels good about his chances against the champion. Hill revealed that he saw holes in Prochazka’s game during his title win against Glover Teixeira at UFC 275.

“Everyone else is jumping around [the rankings], why not jump ‘Sweet Dreams’ around? I feel I match up with Jiri phenomenally. I feel like that would be a phenomenal fight, and I feel like I can take that fight. It’s a great fight, it would be a great showing, and I feel like it would be very marketable.”

Jamahal Hill continued, “I think he showed a lot of toughness [against Glover Teixeira]. He showed great athleticism, great strength, ability, durability, and physical ability. But I also saw some holes in his game that I can take advantage of. Things that I do well, that I feel could give him trouble and ultimately lead to his downfall.”

