Tony Ferguson calls out… Jon Jones?

It’s quite clear that Tony Ferguson wants a fight and wants one sooner rather than later. While Ferguson has been linked to a fight with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, the top lightweight contender has decided to — whether jokingly or not — out kick his coverage and turn his attention to Jon Jones.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Ferguson took to Twitter to call out the reigning light heavyweight champion. According to the Tweet, there seems to be some history between the two polarizing figures.

Lot Of Shit Talk @JonnyBones You Wanna Play Again Like We Did In College? I Bumped Up Two Weight Classes & I’ll Do It Again 🌱 Growth. You Wanna Play Chess I’ll Be Your Huckleberry. Got You In 2 Neanderthal, Talked To Your Pops He Knows Who’s Champ. # Anklepick # DavidVSGoliath pic.twitter.com/VaGUrm25OX — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 22, 2019

“Lots of shit talk @JonnyBones. You wanna play again like we did in college? I bumped up two weight classes & I’ll do It again.

“You wanna play chess? I’ll be your Huckleberry. Got you in 2, Neanderthal. Talked to your pops, he Knows who’s champ,” Ferguson Tweeted.



The question most of us probably have is: Did Tony Ferguson beat Jon Jones in a wrestling match? With the size and stature of both athletes, it would seem unlikely. However, from a timetable standpoint, it matches up.

Jones was a 2006 national junior college championship while competing as a member of the Iowa Central Community College wrestling team. Ferguson, also in 2006, captured National Collegiate Wrestling Association national title while competing in the 165-pound weight division.

While there may be a back story that we are not aware of, Ferguson has always been an out-of-the-box type thinker and athlete. Despite the incredible show of fortitude put on display via social media, there is, obviously, absolutely no chance this fight would ever come together. But there are certainly some follow-up questions that need to be asked.

In the meantime, Ferguson will more than likely face Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in 2020 — a fight that has been booked four times already and has been cancelled for a variety of different reasons all four times.

Jones is looking for his next fight as well. Currently, Dominick Reyes seems like the top contender for the 205-pound world title. With big light heavyweight matchups upcoming, and of course, a heavyweight title trilogy fight seemingly in the works between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, Jones seems to have plenty of options.

One thing we can all agree on: MMA is just fun, right?

What do you make of Tony Ferguson’s Twitter call out of Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/22/2019.