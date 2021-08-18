TJ Dillashaw “would like to fight Jose Aldo” but wants UFC bantamweight title shot first

TJ Dillashaw “would like to fight Jose Aldo” but wants the former champion wants a crack at the UFC bantamweight title shot first.

Dillashaw recently made his return to the Octagon after over two years away, and he defeated Cory Sandhagen via split decision to once again emerge as a top contender for the 135lbs title. The next bantamweight title fight takes place at UFC 267 in October when Aljamain Sterling defends his belts against Petr Yan in a rematch, and Dillashaw is hoping that he gets to fight the winner of that title match. However, the former featherweight champ Aldo called out Dillashaw after his latest win over Pedro Munhoz, and now fans are excited about the prospect of two former UFC champions going at it down at 135lbs.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Dillashaw admitted that he would like to fight Aldo in the near future, but his current goal is to get his bantamweight title back.

“Yeah, I like the callout. I would like to fight Jose Aldo. He’s a legend of our sport, and we can do it after I get my belt back,” Dillashaw said (via MMAjunkie.com). I’ve actually been called out I think by every fighter in the, for sure top five, if not top 10, after they won a fight before I came back and fought Sandhagen. I swear every fighter called me out because it makes sense. I mean, I’m the true champion of the division, and you’re trying to build your name off me, thinking that I’ve been out for two years, that I’m coming off all this drama, that I’m not going to be the same fighter. And Sandhagen made that mistake, as well, and now he’s having to go further back to try and get to a title.”

It will be interesting to see if the UFC gives Dillashaw the next title fight against the Sterling/Yan winner, or if Aldo gets his wish and gets a No. 1 contender fight with him.

Who do you would win a bantamweight bout between TJ Dillashaw and Jose Aldo?