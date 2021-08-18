Conor McGregor believes his sons will follow his footsteps and become fighters one day

UFC superstar Conor McGregor believes that his sons, Conor Jr. and Rian, will follow in his footsteps and become fighters one day.

McGregor is the biggest name in mixed martial arts and he and his partner Dee Devlin have three children together, young boys Conor Jr. and Rian, and daughter, Croia. Asked in a recent Q&A session by a fan if he sees his two boys following their father’s footsteps into the world of combat sports, “Notorious” replied affirmatively, saying that he does see them testing their skills in martial arts one day. However, McGregor also pointed out that he will not force his sons to become MMA fighters. If they want to, though, he will support them.

That kid of mine is going to do whatever he wants in this world. I will support him all the way tho whatever he chooses! I feel he will do it tho. I feel his younger brother Rían will also. Interesting times ahead. I will be happy just as long as they are happy. https://t.co/uKwwO2f2ah — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Conor Jr. is just four years old and Rian was just born a few months ago, so both boys have many years ahead of them to decide what they want to do with their lives. Their father will support them in whatever venture they decide to get into. However, like many sons of prize fighters, McGregor would support them if they decided to follow in his footsteps and become fighters. It appears from the photo that McGregor already has young Conor Jr. working on his wrestling, so he’s getting started at a very young age. It will be interesting to see what both boys eventually do with their lives, but fighting is a possibility.

Do you think we will see the sons of Conor McGregor fight for the UFC one day?