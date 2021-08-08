Jose Aldo calls out TJ Dillashaw for No. 1 contender fight in December

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo called out TJ Dillashaw for a No. 1 contender fight in the bantamweight division in December.

Aldo defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 265. It was the legend’s second straight win following a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera in his last outing. After being left for dead by many fans following a three-fight win streak that culminated in a brutal TKO loss to former champion Petr Yan last summer, “Junior” has bounced back in a big way and is looking like a championship-quality fighter once again. Only this time, the championship belt he is chasing is in the 135lbs division.

Following the fight against Munhoz, Aldo spoke to the media and was asked what is next for him. While the legend would love to get his hands on the belt his next time out, he knows that Yan and the current champ Aljamain Sterling first have to settle their score in their rematch at UFC 267. In the meantime, Aldo is hoping that the UFC books him against former bantamweight champion Dillashaw, who is coming off of a huge win over Cory Sandhagen in his last outing. Both Aldo and Dillashaw are two of the best bantamweights in the sport right now and the winner of this fight would surely be the No. 1 contender.

“It’s step by step (until the title). The next one is to do one more fight, I hope to fight until December and the big opponent for me would be Dillashaw, it would be a great fight. We would gain a lot from this fight, so I hope it happens. He’s a big name in the division,” Aldo said (via AG Fight).

Do you want to see Jose Aldo fight TJ Dillashaw in a No. 1 contender fight at 135lbs?