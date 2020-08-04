Tim Elliott issues statement after testing positive for marijuana

UFC flyweight contender Tim Elliott has issued a statement after testing positive for marijuana on an in-competition for his May 30 fight with Brandon Royval.

On Monday, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that both Tim Elliott and Jamahal Hill tested positive for marijuana, and are facing discipline from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Both have been handed temporary suspensions by the commission, and could ultimately be hit with nine-month suspensions. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), could also issue suspensions, but has not yet decided if it will take action.

On Tuesday, Elliott took to Twitter to issue a brief statement on this development. He reminded that he has never had issues with drug-testing previously, and asked for leniency from the NSAC, as a nine-month stint without income would be difficult for his family.

“I have been fighting for the UFC since 2012 and have never had issues with drugs, or anything else for that matter,” Elliott wrote. “Not being able to work for nine months won’t be easy for my family. Hopefully the [Nevada Athletic Commission] will give me a chance to defend myself given my track record and the fact that I took the fight on short-notice.”

As Elliott explains, he agreed to fight Royval, who was making his UFC debut, on short-notice. He lost the fight via second-round submission due to an arm-triangle choke. Elliott has fought since then, rebounding from his loss to Royval with a decision victory over Ryan Benoit at a Fight Night Card on the UFC’s Fight Island on July 15.

Stay tuned for further updates on Tim Elliott and the discipline he’s facing from the Nevada State Athletic Commission as new details emerge.