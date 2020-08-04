Kevin Lee says he will help Georges St-Pierre prepare for Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee says he’ll help Georges St-Pierre prepare for a potential fight with the lightweight division’s reigning champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to defend his lightweight title against the division’s interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje, on October 24. If he gets past that massive challenge, the expectation is that he could take on St-Pierre, the former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion, as he looks to improve his professional record to an absurd 30-0.

St-Pierre is currently retired, but has long expressed interest in returning to the cage for a fight with the undefeated Russian. If he accepts the fight, he can rest assured that Lee, a long-time staple of the welterweight top-15, will be in his corner.

“I’ll be healthy by then, I’ll be ready to come back and I’ll be fighting and training,” Lee told Helen Yee recently (via MMA News). “I’m doing my camp up at Tristar where Georges is. So when he gets ready for that fight, I’m gonna be in his corner. I’ll be part of his training camp to help him get ready for that.

“I feel I know Khabib’s game in and out and we’re gonna come up with something real nice,” Lee added. “Khabib’s good, I’ll give it to him, but he ain’t there, he ain’t like that.”

While this Nurmagomedov vs. St-Pierre fight is far from official, the former has suggested he wants the fight to occur in April. St-Pierre, who is still officially retired, seems compelled by the idea.

If the former welterweight and middleweight champion does take the fight, he will likely benefit greatly from having Kevin Lee in his corner.