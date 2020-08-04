Tim Elliott and Jamahal Hill test positive for marijuana, facing suspensions in Nevada

UFC flyweight Tim Elliott and UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill tested positive for marijuana and are now facing suspensions in Nevada.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that both Elliott and Hill tested positive for marijuana in-competition during their UFC Fight Night appearances in Las Vegas on May 30. Elliott was submitted by UFC newcomer Brandon Royval, while Hill knocked out Klidson Abreu with a first-round knee. Both fighters have been temporarily suspended and are potentially facing nine-month suspensions. As well, Hill could see his victory being turned into a No Contest instead. According to Raimondi, USADA has not yet decided to take action on the matter.

The report also states that UFC lightweight Luis Pena and middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault, both of who have fought at the recent UFC Vegas events, have also been temporarily suspended, though the reasons for those suspensions are unclear at this time.

Elliott (16-11-1) is a former winner of The Ultimate Fighter who has had mixed success in the Octagon. He has been known for his entertaining fights over the years and he has won his share of bonuses. But his UFC record is just 5-9 overall. Although he lost the Royval fight, Elliott made a quick turnaround when he competed on Fight Island and defeated Ryan Benoit by unanimous decision in a very fun fight.

Hill (7-0) is a veteran of Dana White’s Contender Series and he has had plenty of success in the UFC so far, going 2-0 with wins over the aforementioned Abreu and Darko Stosic since the beginning of this year. Many fans and media have pointed to Hill as a potential up-and-comer who could break into the top-15 within the next year. Hill seemed primed for a big year and looked to be an active fighter but a potential suspension could halter those plans.

Do you believe Tim Elliott and Jamahal Hill should face punishment for marijuana use?