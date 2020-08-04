Dana White says UFC could return to Fight Island for five-week stint

UFC president Dana White says his promotion is planning on having five more weeks of events on Fight Island.

The UFC just finished its first foray on Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi during the month of July and it was a huge success. The UFC held a total of four events within a two-week span, including a massive pay-per-view in UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal that did 1.3 million buys. White had been saying for months leading into it that Fight Island would be big for his company, but it was even bigger than anyone could have expected.

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White said the UFC is planning on going back to Fight Island soon and will hold up to five weeks worth of events there.

Dana White on a potential future five week stint at Fight Island, how the UFC determines when a scratched fighter gets show money and which fight he is most looking forward to on the upcoming calendar. Full interview: https://t.co/bWc3VfZhTl pic.twitter.com/RWrK906MNz — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 4, 2020

“A lot. We’re going to be there all the time. This next stint we’re going to do there, I’ll probably end up spending five weeks there,” Dana White said.

“When you look at the level and the caliber of fights that are going to happen in Abu Dhabi — and we’re working on lots of really cool things with these guys — it’s definitely going to become the fight capital of the world. 100 percent.”

The UFC has not yet announced when it will be returning to Fight Island but it seems reasonable to expect October as the next date. UFC 254 takes place on October 24 and features Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje in the main event, and White recently admitted that this fight would “probably” take place on Fight Island.

