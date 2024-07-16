Dana White explains why Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas will only showcase 10 fights

UFC president Dana White has explained why Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas will only feature 10 fights.

On September 14, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Sphere in Las Vegas for the first time. It’s set to be the first major sporting event to take place at the venue, and Dana White wants to make it a big one. He knows how many eyes are going to be on this card, and he also knows that the expectations are already pretty high.

After all, this is an exceptional venue that we’re talking about here – and the potential when it comes to the production value is massive. There are lots of big names who are rumored to be appearing but for now, there’s been no official confirmation.

What we do know, though, as per Dana White himself, is that we’re only going to get a total of ten fights on the card.