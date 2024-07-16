Dana White explains why Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas will only showcase 10 fights
UFC president Dana White has explained why Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas will only feature 10 fights.
On September 14, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Sphere in Las Vegas for the first time. It’s set to be the first major sporting event to take place at the venue, and Dana White wants to make it a big one. He knows how many eyes are going to be on this card, and he also knows that the expectations are already pretty high.
RELATED: UFC 306 will be rebranded to “Riyadh Season Noche UFC” and take place on September 14 at The Sphere
After all, this is an exceptional venue that we’re talking about here – and the potential when it comes to the production value is massive. There are lots of big names who are rumored to be appearing but for now, there’s been no official confirmation.
What we do know, though, as per Dana White himself, is that we’re only going to get a total of ten fights on the card.
White reveals Noche UFC plans
“We’re going to do 10 (fights),” White told McAfee. “There will be a main, co-main, and obviously this card will be very Mexican-heavy.”
“I’m already $17 million into this thing, and we’re not anywhere near September yet,” White said. “… I keep telling you guys: It’s gonna be the most unique, badass show you’ve ever seen in sports.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Of course, we can expect to see big fights take place at this event – but perhaps the most amazing thing of all will be the spectacle. Hopefully, White and his team ensure it lives up to the hype.
What kind of fights do you want to see Dana White book for this card? Is this going to be one of the most epic nights in the history of mixed martial arts? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Noche UFC UFC