Kamaru Usman calls on Leon Edwards to bring out “killer” at UFC 304
Kamaru Usman has called on Leon Edwards to bring out his killer edge when he takes on Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.
As we know, Leon Edwards is the UFC welterweight champion. We also know that he’s going to defend that belt against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. In the eyes of many, he’s the clear favorite, but he can’t afford to be complacent.
One man who knows a thing or two about fighting Leon is Kamaru Usman. The two men had quite the trilogy together, with the second fight being the most memorable as ‘Rocky’ knocked Usman out cold to win the strap.
In a recent preview for UFC 304, Kamaru made it clear what he believes Edwards has to do in order to find success in Manchester.
Usman backs Edwards
“I like Leon. You know, being a champion, he definitely has real skills,” Usman said. “But I feel like, as a fan now, I’m as frustrated as a fan because this fight should have happened already. It’s been such a long time ago. But I’m glad we’re finally able to get the fight, and for Leon to actually go in there and prove to people that he is high up on that pound-for-pound list.
“I think it’s a good fight, I like the confident wave that Leon is carrying now. I think he understands the responsibility of being a champion; how you kind of have to train, the mentality that you kind of have to have,” Usman continued. “But just a little thing I would like to see from him is that killer come out. If you know you’re the top dog, you gotta prove it to each and every contender who wants your spot.”
