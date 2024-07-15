Kamaru Usman calls on Leon Edwards to bring out “killer” at UFC 304

By Harry Kettle - July 15, 2024

Kamaru Usman has called on Leon Edwards to bring out his killer edge when he takes on Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad

As we know, Leon Edwards is the UFC welterweight champion. We also know that he’s going to defend that belt against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. In the eyes of many, he’s the clear favorite, but he can’t afford to be complacent.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman gives his early prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

One man who knows a thing or two about fighting Leon is Kamaru Usman. The two men had quite the trilogy together, with the second fight being the most memorable as ‘Rocky’ knocked Usman out cold to win the strap.

In a recent preview for UFC 304, Kamaru made it clear what he believes Edwards has to do in order to find success in Manchester.

Usman backs Edwards

“I like Leon. You know, being a champion, he definitely has real skills,” Usman said. “But I feel like, as a fan now, I’m as frustrated as a fan because this fight should have happened already. It’s been such a long time ago. But I’m glad we’re finally able to get the fight, and for Leon to actually go in there and prove to people that he is high up on that pound-for-pound list.

“I think it’s a good fight, I like the confident wave that Leon is carrying now. I think he understands the responsibility of being a champion; how you kind of have to train, the mentality that you kind of have to have,” Usman continued. “But just a little thing I would like to see from him is that killer come out. If you know you’re the top dog, you gotta prove it to each and every contender who wants your spot.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Jean Silva UFC

Jean Silva vs. Ilia Topuria? Din Thomas feels Brazilian's striking "looks the part" for UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024
Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react
UFC

Tracy Cortez speaks out on UFC Denver loss to Rose Namajunas: "I'm here to prove myself"

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Tracy  Cortez is hoping to get right back in the fire following her unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Results
UFC

Rose Namajunas feels closer to UFC flyweight title shot after win over Tracy Cortez: "All that matters is winning, right?"

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Rose Namajunas feels closer to a 125-pound title opportunity with her victory over Tracy Cortez.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor tells Michael Chandler that they have a new fight date in 2024: “I talked to Dana today”

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Conor McGregor claims a new fight date for a showdown with Michael Chandler has been discussed.

Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier encourages Dustin Poirier to take fourth fight with Conor McGregor if the opportunity presents itself

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier doesn’t think Dustin Poirier is ready to walk away from pro MMA competition, and he’d advise him to take another fight with Conor McGregor if he can.

Drew Dober

Drew Dober issues statement following TKO loss to Jean Silva at UFC Denver

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2024
UFC Denver, Bonus, Drew Dober, Jean Silva, UFC
Jean Silva

UFC Denver Bonus Report: Jean Silva and Drew Dober take home 'FOTN' honors

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

The Octagon returned to the Mile High City for tonight’s UFC Denver event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react
Tracy Cortez

Pros react after Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Denver event was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Results
Tracy Cortez

UFC Denver Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the flyweight main event between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Denver, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Denver Results: Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the co-main event between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov.