Kamaru Usman calls on Leon Edwards to bring out “killer” at UFC 304

Kamaru Usman has called on Leon Edwards to bring out his killer edge when he takes on Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

As we know, Leon Edwards is the UFC welterweight champion. We also know that he’s going to defend that belt against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. In the eyes of many, he’s the clear favorite, but he can’t afford to be complacent.

One man who knows a thing or two about fighting Leon is Kamaru Usman. The two men had quite the trilogy together, with the second fight being the most memorable as ‘Rocky’ knocked Usman out cold to win the strap.

In a recent preview for UFC 304, Kamaru made it clear what he believes Edwards has to do in order to find success in Manchester.