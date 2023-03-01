Three fighters removed from the UFC active roster including Darren Till

Darren Till has been removed from the UFC’s active roster.

According to the Twitter account, UFC Roster Watch, three fighters have been removed from the roster including the former title challenger, Darren Till. Along with Till, Zubaira Tukhugov and Jose Johnson were also removed from the roster.

❌ Fighter removed: Darren Till — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) February 28, 2023

Darren Till (18-5-1) is on a three-fight losing skid and suffered a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis back in December at UFC 282. Following the loss, he told Bruce Buffer he thought he tore his ACL again and if that was the case, he would be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Prior to the loss to du Plessis, Till suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson and a close decision loss to Robert Whittaker. The Brit is just 1-5 in his last six fights, with his lone win coming by split decision against Kelvin Gastelum. The other two losses were at welterweight as he lost by KO to Jorge Masvidal and by submission to Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title. In his UFC career, Till holds notable wins over Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone among others while being 6-5-1 inside of the Octagon.

❌ Fighter removed: Zubaira Tukhugov — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) February 28, 2023

Along with Till, lightweight Zubaira Tukhugov was also removed from the roster. Tukhugov (20-6-1) suffered a decision loss to Elves Brenner back at UFC 284 in a fight many thought the Russian won. Prior to that, he beat Ricardo Ramos by decision, but Tukhugov did miss weight for his last fight and had two fights canceled prior to the loss.

❌ Fighter removed: Jose Johnson — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) February 28, 2023

The final fighter removed from the roster was bantamweight Jose Johnson. Johnson (15-7) actually never fought in the UFC as he pulled out of both scheduled fights, including a medical issue last weekend at UFC Vegas 70. He had signed with the UFC after earning a decision win on the Contender Series last August.

What do you make of Darren Till being removed from the UFC roster?