Jon Jones knows he could “lose to any guy, any given night” if he isn’t well prepared: “It’s more like a chess match”

Jon Jones doesn’t think he is unbeatable by any means.

Jones is set to finally end his three-year-long layoff on Saturday night as he will move up to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. Although Jones only has one loss coming by DQ, he says he never underestimates anyone as he knows he can get beat on any given night.

However, when Jones studies his opponents, he believes that is where he gets a leg up, as he thinks when he is prepared, he is hard to beat.

“It’s crazy that some fighters don’t study. I think an MMA fight is just one big test. How are you going to a test without doing your homework? It’s crazy,” Jones said on UFC 285 Embedded. “I believe I am one of the best fighters in the world, but I believe I could lose to any guy, any given night. Right here in Albuquerque, if you are not well-rehearsed, anybody can throw a haymaker at you. Some guy at the bar could throw a haymaker at you, if you don’t know it’s coming, there is a good chance it could land. So, I like to get real familiar with what I’m getting into. There’s a reason why I don’t take last-minute fights.”

Although Jon Jones says he can get beat on any given night, after studying Ciryl Gane he likes his chances in the scrap. He believes both of them are very intelligent fighters, but in a fight between two thinkers, Jones likes his chances on getting his hand raised.

“Ciryl Gane. It’s more like a chess match, I look at it more as a chess match. Two thinkers out there and I like my odds in a chess match,” Jones concluded.

Jones enters the UFC 285 main event against Gane as the betting favorite.

Do you think Jon Jones will beat Ciryl Gane at UFC 285?