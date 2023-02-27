Tyron Woodley shares what he thinks is the best performance of his career

Tyron Woodley thinks two fights stand out as the best performances of his career, but one more than the other.

Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion and defended his title three times and had great wins over Darren Till and Robbie Lawler to win the belt. Woodley says those two performances were the best of his career, but he says the win over Till was his best because it was clear the UFC wanted the Brit to win.

“You can want all you want,” Woodley said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He was the knockout artist, he sold out the O2 Arena and many people had him as the next Conor McGregor. But, he didn’t land one punch and neither did Robbie.”

When asked which performance was better, Tyron Woodley says the win over Darren Till was his best.

Woodley believes that performance was his best because of everything going against him in that fight. He didn’t get much notice for the fight and had some intense negotiations with the UFC which also played a role in the fight.

“Darren Till. Just because there was so much hype around him, I only had three weeks’ notice,” Woodley explained. “I had some very, very harsh negotiations for that fight and yeah I didn’t know a lot about Darren Till. He knew about the fight before I did, he was on the internet saying to sign the contract that I never got. I’m not saying I didn’t know him, I knew who he was but he wasn’t on the radar because he was missing weight and he had said himself he don’t deserve a title shot because he wasn’t making weight.

“I thought I was fighting Colby because Colby had the interim belt and just beat RDA, so organically, you unify. The champion fights the interim,” Woodley added. “So, the fact that he was able to sit out and not fight surprised me. I was getting ready to fight Colby, I had wrestlers in Missouri and we were wrestling and getting ready for that type of fight. Then, all of the sudden, some kid on the internet talking about fighting me when I didn’t even get the chance to watch his film yet.”

In the fight, Woodley scored a second-round submission win in a fight Till never landed a significant strike and only landed one strike total.

Are you surprised that Tyron Woodley says his win over Darren Till was the best performance of his career?