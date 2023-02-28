Ciryl Gane believes Jon Jones’ “time is done” ahead of UFC 285, vows to finish him to win heavyweight title

Ciryl Gane thinks Jon Jones’ time in the UFC is done.

Gane and Jones are set to headline UFC 285 on Saturday night in Las Vegas for the vacant heavyweight title. It is the first time Jones will fight in three years and Gane believes he is a tough matchup for ‘Bones’ due to his size and speed.

With Gane thinking he is a bad matchup for Jones, he not only believes he will beat ‘Bones’ but is confident he will finish him to become the new heavyweight champ.

“I’ve got really good footwork, I can move very well for any heavyweight, and everybody knows that. I’m going to have an advantage because I’m going to be fast,” Gane said on UFC Countdown. “I can’t wait to fight against this guy. I’m going to finish him. Jon Jones, your time is done.”

Gane certainly has finishing ability, as evident in his last fight when he knocked out Tai Tuivasa in the third round. In fact, out of Ciryl’s eight UFC wins, five have come by stoppage, with three being by KO/TKO and two being by submission, showing he is versatile.

However, finishing Jones will be easier said than done, as his one and only loss came by DQ. In addition, ‘Bones’ has never even been in much danger in his fights, but Gane is confident he has all the tools to not only win but finish Jones at UFC 285.

Ciryl Gane (11-1) is coming off a KO win over Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Paris in September. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title back in January 2022. The Frenchman is also the former UFC interim heavyweight champ and holds notable wins over Derrick Lewis, Junior dos Santos, and Alexander Volkov among others.

