Thomas Almeida among the latest four UFC roster cuts

Longtime bantamweight fighter Thomas Almeida was among the latest four UFC roster cuts as the promotion continues to trim the roster.

MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz confirmed the following four releases. Almeida; UFC women’s flyweight Sarah Alpar; UFC light heavyweight Mike Rodriguez; and UFC middleweight Antonio Arroyo. According to Cruz, all were removed from the UFC roster.

Thomas Almeida, Sara Alpar, Mike Rodriguez and Antonio Arroyo are no longer on the UFC roster, sources told myself and @MikeHeck_JR. Story coming to @MMAFighting. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) October 1, 2021

Almeida has been in the UFC since 2014. He started off his UFC career with four straight wins but he ultimately ended up with just a 5-5 record in the world’s leading MMA promotion. The last time that we saw Almeida in the cage was earlier this year when he fought Sean O’Malley and suffered a brutal knockout loss in the third round of the fight. The last time that Almeida won a fight in the Octagon was back in 2016. After going winless over the last five years and over the course of four fights, the UFC cut him.

In addition to Almeida, the other fighters cut include Alpar, Rodriguez, and Arroyo. Alpar lost both of her UFC fights to Jessica-Rose Clark and to Erin Blanchfield and she just wasn’t competitive in either of her losses. As for Rodriguez, he went 2-5, 1 NC overall in the Octagon and he lost his last three fights in a row. In Arroyo’s case, he went 0-3 in the UFC, and in his most recent outing, he suffered a brutal KO loss to Joaquin Buckley. The UFC is constantly bringing in new fighters on short notice and also bringing in Contender Series veterans, so these roster cuts should come as no surprise given how big the UFC roster is.

