Sean O’Malley says Thomas Almeida will be “going to Bellator” after their fight at UFC 260

Sean O’Malley believes UFC 260 will be the last time Thomas Almeida competes in the UFC.

On the main card of the pay-per-view event on Saturday, O’Malley is set to return to the Octagon against Almeida who is on a three-fight losing streak and is just 1-4 in his last five. Given he is on a losing skid, O’Malley says he is sorry he will be sending him to Bellator after Saturday night.

“Sorry brother, sorry. He is going to Bellator probably after this,” O’Malley said at the official UFC weigh-in show. “If he loses this fight, we’ll see. But, sorry.”

Given the UFC is releasing 60-plus fighters, it wouldn’t be surprising if Almeida is let go if he loses on Saturday given it would be four losses in a row. However, he is a well-known name and puts on entertaining fights as he is either getting knocked out or he is knocking his opponent out, which could keep him in the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Sean O’Malley enters the scrap coming off his first career loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252. In the fight, “Suga” was having success in the fight but after some kicks to his leg, he got dopped fight due to Vera’s toe hitting a nerve. It caused his ankle to roll several times and eventually it gave out and Vera jumped on top of him and finished him via ground and pound.

Thomas Almeida, meanwhile, enters his fight against O’Malley likely in a do-or-die spot for his UFC career. Last time out, he lost a decision to Jonathan Martinez in October in his first fight in nearly three years after he was KO’d by Rob Font. He also has suffered a decision loss to Jimmie Rivera during the skid. He also lost by KO to Cody Garbrandt for his first career loss.

Who do you think will win, Sean O’Malley or Thomas Almeida?