UFC Vegas 38 weigh-in results: Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker on point, but three fighters miss weight

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 38 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, and 23 of the 26 fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

In the main event of the evening, Thiago Santos fights Johnny Walker in a battle of top-10 ranked light heavyweight contenders. Santos has lost his last three fights in a row but everyone recognizes him as one of the best fighters in the world at 205lbs. As for Walker, he is coming off of a knockout win over Ryan Spann in his last fight. Both fighters successfully made weight for Saturday, with Santos at 206lbs and Walker at 204.5lbs.

In the co-main event, Kevin Holland fights Kyle Daukaus in a middleweight bout. With Holland coming into this fight off of two straight losses, he desperately needs to get his hand raised here. Daukaus, meanwhile, is just 1-1 in the UFC and could use a big win here, too. Holland came in under the limit at 183.5lbs while Daukaus was 185.5lbs.

Unfortunately, there were three fighters who missed weight. Mike Breeden came in at 158.5lbs for his lightweight bout, while Bethe Correia came in heavy at 138.5lbs. In addition, Aspen Ladd came in at 137lbs for her fight against Macy Chiasson.

Check out the official UFC Vegas 38 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 38 Main Card (ESPN+, 7 pm ET)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Johnny Walker (204.5)

Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland (183.5) vs Kyle Daukaus (185.5)

Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira (169.5) vs Niko Price (170.5)

Middleweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (185.5) vs Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (137)* vs Macy Chiasson (136)

Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (154.5) vs Mike Breeden (158.5)**

UFC Vegas 38 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 pm ET)

Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki (155.5) vs Jared Gordon (155)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Antonina Shevchenko (125.5) vs Casey O’Neill (125)

Women’s Bantamweight: Bethe Correia (138.5)*** vs Karol Rosa (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Devonte Smith (155.5) vs Jamie Mullarkey (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade (135) vs Gaetano Pirrello (134.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Stephanie Egger (135) vs Shanna Young (134.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Alejandro Perez (136) vs Johnny Eduardo (135.5)

*Aspen Ladd missed weight, coming in at 137lbs. This fight was canceled.

**Mike Breeden missed weight, coming in at 158.5lbs.

***Bethe Correia missed weight, coming in at 138.5lbs.