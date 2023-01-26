The UFC removes three fighters from their active roster

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has reportedly removed three more fighters from their active roster.

While it’s easy to think about the world class athletes that compete in the promotion, it’s worth remembering that not everyone is at that level. As such, from time to time, some fighters need to depart.

It happens for a variety of different reasons. Whether it be retirement, moving to another company or just being released, the UFC tends to mix things up in that department.

The biggest example of a major release recently was Francis Ngannou. The former UFC heavyweight champion departed after turning down an offer to stay.

These three fighters aren’t quite on the same level, but their presence is still going to be missed.

Kyle Daukaus no longer on the UFC roster after completing his contract with the promotion, per UFC officials. Like always, he could obviously re-sign but as of now the UFC hasn’t opted to ink him to a new deal. Daukaus went 2-4 with one no contest in the UFC. #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 26, 2023

❌ Fighter removed: Victor Rodriguez — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 20, 2023

❌ Fighter removed: Mauricio Rua — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) January 25, 2023

As noted, Kyle Daukaus has been released following a poor recent run of form. He went 2-4 with one no contest in the UFC, with his brother Chris still competing in the heavyweight division.

However, with him fighting out his contract, he is now able to sign wherever he desires – and he can do so almost immediately.

UFC gets to work

Victor Rodriguez is the most low profile name on the list, given that he only fought twice for the promotion. He lost on both occasions with Adrian Yanez and Bruno Silva finishing him during the pandemic era.

Then, of course, we get to Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua. The Brazilian sensation finally decided to hang up his gloves in the wake of UFC 283 in Rio last weekend.

Through all of the chaos, he was able to become a world champion in both the UFC and Pride. If that doesn’t prove how great he is, nothing will.

What do you think about these releases? Do you believe there are others who should've been released?