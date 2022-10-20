The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The three fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik (60-17-1 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Aleksei Oleinik — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) October 11, 2022

Oleinik was removed from the UFC’s active roster after fighting out his most recent contract with the promotion. ‘The Boa Constrictor’ most recently competed at UFC Vegas 61 on October 1st, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Ilir Latifi. The 45-year-old had gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Bantamweight: Randy Costa (6-4 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Randy Costa — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) October 19, 2022

Costa was served his walking papers after suffering three straight stoppage losses under the UFC banner. ‘The Zohan’ most recently competed at UFC Vegas 61, where he suffered a submission defeat to Guido Cannetti. Prior to that, Costa was coming off back-to-back TKO losses to opponents Tony Kelley and Adrian Yanez.

Welterweight: Yamato Nishikawa (21-3 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Yamato Nishikawa — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) October 19, 2022

Nishikawa was expected to make his Octagon debut against Magomed Mustafaev at this weekend’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. However, according to reports, the Japanese standout is still under contract with another promotion (Shooto) and thus has been removed from the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s active roster until that situation is resolved.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

