Sean O’Malley believes he’s the “superstar” the UFC desperately needs: “They’ve got Jon Jones, but he’s getting older”

UFC fighter Sean O’Malley believes he could be the promotion’s next big star through the next phase of his career.

Over the course of the last few years, the popularity of Sean O’Malley has gone through the roof. From his personality to his fight style and beyond, ‘Suga’ has proven himself to be a true superstar at bantamweight.

Following his win over Petr Yan last year, many expect to see him challenge for the UFC bantamweight championship at some point in 2023. Regardless of whether that happens or not, you can bet the 28-year-old’s next bout is going to be a big one.

It’s always been clear that Sean has something special about him that fans enjoy. During a recent episode of his podcast, O’Malley made it clear that he knows how high his ceiling is in mixed martial arts.

“Dude, the UFC needs a superstar right now. They got Jon Jones but he’s getting older, and he’s not guaranteed to get to the fight. I think I will, I mean, just saying.”

“Paddy was like, could he be? Then you see his last fight and he’s getting surgery. He still has potential, still could be a massive superstar.”

O’Malley steps up

“The only person I can think of is the Suga Show. That has the potential to be that motherf***er.”

“I’m not saying I’m the best fighter, I’m talking about who is gonna bring the most eyeballs. Who is gonna give the people that feeling when they walk out, at the weigh-ins. During fight week. They’re like oh s***, this fight is happening. You know what I’m saying? That’s me.”

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? What do you think should be his next fight in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!