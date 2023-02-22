The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The four fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Bantamweight: Saidyokub Kakhramonov (10-3 MMA)

Kakhramonov was removed from the UFC’s active roster after a 2-1 stint with the promotion. The Uzbekistan native suffered a second-round submission loss to Said Nurmagomedov in his most recent effort this past December.

Light heavyweight: William Knight (11-5 MMA)

Knight most recently competed at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 69 event where he dropped a unanimous decision loss to Marcin Prachnio. It was a bizarre performance from ‘The Knightmare’ and marked his third defeat in row. The 34-year-old went 3-4 overall during his UFC run.

Light heavyweight / Middleweight: Jordan Wright (12-5 MMA)

Wright received his walking papers following his fourth consecutive loss at last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 69 event. ‘The Beverly Hills Ninja’ dropped a unanimous decision loss to Zac Pauga in the evenings co-main event. Wright went 2-5 overall during his seven-fight stint with the promotion.

Women’s Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg (10-8 MMA)

Landsberg most recently competed at last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 69 event where she dropped a submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva. The 40-year-old Swede announced her retirement from the sport immediately following the loss.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship?

