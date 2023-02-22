UFC adds two fights to May 13 fight card including Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

The UFC has started to fill out its May 13 event with two fights being added including the return of Mackenzie Dern.

According to MMAJunkie, Dern is set to face Angela Hill at strawweight on May 13 at a location TBD. Later, it was reported by Mani Mayer that Karolina Kowalkiewicz will face Vanessa Demopoulos on that same May 13 event. The location of the card has not been announced, but the main event will see Anthony Smith take on Johnny walker.

Mackenzie Dern (12-3) suffered a majority decision loss back in October to Xiaonan Yan in the main event. Prior to that, Dern picked up a split decision win over Tecia Torres to return to the win column after losing a decision to Marina Rodriguez in her first UFC main event.

Dern is currently ranked seventh at strawweight and is 7-3 in the UFC and holds notable wins over Nina Nunes, Virna Jandiroba, and Randa Markos among others.

Angela Hill (15-12) extended her win streak to two last time out with a decision win over Emily Ducote back in December at UFC Orlando. Prior to that, she beat Loopy Godinez by decision after losing three straight fights to Jandiroba, Amanda Lemos, and Michelle Waterson. Hill is 10-12 in the UFC and is ranked 12th at strawweight.

As for the other fight, former strawweight title challenger, Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7) will look to extend her win streak to three. In her last fight, she picked up a decision win over Silvana Gomez Juarez after TKO’ing Felice Herrig. The win over Herrig snapped her five-fight losing skid. Kowalkiewicz is 7-7 in the UFC and has a notable win over Rose Namajunas back in 2016.

Vanessa Demopoulos (9-4) is 3-1 inside the Octagon and has won three straight after dropping her debut to JJ Aldrich. After the debut loss, she submitted Juarez in the first round and then picked up decision wins over Jinh Yu Frey and Maria Oliveira.

With the addition of these two fights, the May 13 card is as follows:

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Jailton Almeida vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

Who do you think will win the fight between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill?