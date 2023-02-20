William Knight explains his bizarre performance at UFC Vegas 69: “I froze up like a b*tch”

William Knight is explaining his bizarre performance at UFC Vegas 69.

It was just this past Saturday, February 18th which saw William Knight (11-5 MMA) go down to defeat against Marcin Prachnio (16-6 MMA), by unanimous decision, in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Vegas 69. It was to be ‘Knightmare’s” third loss in a row.

Knight, 34, released a statement via ‘Instagram‘ apologizing for his performance in the cage.

“IDK what was going on I froze up like a b**ch and I take 100% responsibility for that.”

“At the end of the day, I went out there, froze up, I didn’t do my part, I lost the fight. I lost that fight. You guys didn’t lose that fight. I lost that fight.”

Continuing Knight said:

“Some of y’all want me to win, some of y’all bet on me, I understand. I completely get it. In life, human beings aren’t perfect, but I’m taking ownership of my actions because I didn’t do s**t. Exactly what happened: I stood there, I froze, and I take full responsibility.”

Concluding, William Knight spoke about the disrespect and anger that has been aimed at him since the loss:

“I know what I must do for my next fight. I know what I need to do, and I understand. All these crazy ass inboxes of threats, all of these inboxes of disrespect, I get it. Y’all have a right to be angry. I read messages, y’all threatening my life, y’all talking crazy, saying I don’t belong in the UFC, all of this other stuff, but when I was undefeated for three years, y’all were riding the wave.”

“At the end of the day I have my legit fans, my legit people, I have you guys. For the rest of you that are just here for the ride to watch me fall, you got what you wanted.”

Were you watching Knight vs Prachnio? Are you in agreement that it may go down as one of the worst fights of 2023?

