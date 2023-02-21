Former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus added to Grand Prix after Sidney Outlaw tests positive for three banned substances

Former Bellator champion Brent Primus is heading to the lightweight Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old has been out of action since a unanimous decision defeat to Alexander Shabliy last June. That defeat was a brutal one for Primus, as it sent any title shot plans down the drain for the former titleholder. It also helped keep him out of the upcoming lightweight Grand Prix.

Earlier this year, Scott Coker announced that eight of the promotion’s lightweights would battle this year. Along with that, the promoter revealed several of the opening matchups. Some of those opening matchups include Usman Nurmagomedov’s first title defense against Benson Henderson, as well as A.J. McKee vs. Patricky Pitbull.

One of those matchups featuring Sidney Outlaw and Mansour Barnaoui is no more. The two lightweights were slated for the co-main event slot of Bellator 296 in May. The event is expected to be headlined by a middleweight five-round clash between Gegard Mousasi and Fabian Edwards.

While the headliner is intact, the co-main event got a shakeup earlier today. As announced by promotional officials and also confirmed by MMA Junkie, Sidney Outlaw tested positive for three banned substances. Due to the positive test, Brent Primus will be replacing him.

Holding a record of 11-3, Primus holds victories over names such as Benson Henderson and Michael Chandler. Barnaoui meanwhile is a relative newcomer to the promotion. ‘The Afro-Samurai’ defeated Adam Piccolotti by second-round submission in his debut in October.

With the addition of Brent Primus, the Bellator 269 main card reads as follows:

Middleweight Main Event: #1-Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) vs. #2-Fabian Edwards (11-2)

Lightweight World Grand Prix Co-Main Event: #6- Brent Primus (11-3) vs. Mansour Barnaoui (20-4)

Middleweight Bout: Douglas Lima (32-11) vs. Costello van Steenis (14-2)

Lightweight Bout: Thibault Gouti (14-6) vs. Kane Mousah (14-4)

