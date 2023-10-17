The UFC parts ways with eight more fighters

By Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with eight fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on X.

Dana White, UFC 294

It should be noted that it’s unconfirmed if all of these moves are indeed releases. Fighters are removed from the UFC’s roster for a variety of reasons including retirement, fighting out their contract, poor performance, and more. For these athletes, it’s unconfirmed why they’ve parted ways with the company.

The eight fighters who parted ways with the promotion are listed below:

Lightweight: John Makdessi (18-9 MMA)

If John Makdessi does indeed part ways with the UFC, it would end a 13-year-run for him in the company. During that time, he’s held the octagon with names such as Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone,  Lando Vannata, Ross Pearson, and more.

As of now, ‘The Bull’ is riding a two-fight losing streak. Having suffered losses to Jamie Mullarkey and Nasrat Haqparast, that might’ve been enough for the Canadian to part ways with the UFC.

Men’s Bantamweight: JP Buys (9-6 MMA)

‘Young Savage’ had a rough UFC stint after being signed off the Contender Series in 2020. The South African suffered four straight losses in the promotion, last being knocked out by Marcus McGhee in August.

Lightweight: Shane Young (13-8 MMA)

It appears that a four-fight losing streak has resulted in Shane Young parting ways with the UFC. ‘Smokin’ has been with the promotion since 2017 and faced names such as Alexander Volkanovski. However, Gabriel Miranda handed the Australian his fourth-straight defeat last month.

Men’s Featherweight: Tucker Lutz (12-4 MMA)

Tucker Lutz is another Contender Series alum who has likely been sent packing from the UFC. He debuted with an impressive win over Kevin Aguilar in May 2021, he’s since suffered three straight losses. He last faced Melsik Baghdasaryan in July, losing by decision.

Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk (11-6 MMA)

Kamuela Kirk didn’t enter the UFC through the Contender Series but did fight on the show in 2019. He later made it to the company in 2021 and scored a decision win over Makwan Amirkhani. However, back-to-back losses to Damon Jackson and Esteban Ribovics have led to his removal from the roster.

Welterweight: AJ Fletcher (10-3 MMA)

‘The Ghost’ will likely be leaving the UFC holding a 1-3 professional record. Fletcher was signed off the Contender Series but debuted with two straight losses. While he rebounded with a win over Themba Gorimbo, a loss to Bryan Battle in September has likely ended his run.

Welterweight: Andre Fialho (16-8 MMA)

The hard-hitting Andre Fialho is one of the bigger names from this mass release. The welterweight contender faced some high-profile names, including Michel Pereira. However, a four-fight losing streak to names such as Tim Means has caused him to part ways with the company.

Lightweight: Carl Deaton (17-7 MMA)

Lastly, lightweight Carl Deaton has parted ways with the UFC. The 33-year-old went 0-2 in the promotion, with lopsided losses to Alex Munoz and Joe Solecki earlier this year.

What do you make of these releases? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

