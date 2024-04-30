Islam Makhachev says he will expose Dustin Poirier’s “one problem” at UFC 302: “I have the key for the easy fight”
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has revealed what he plans to expose about Dustin Poirier’s game at UFC 302.
In just a few weeks, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. He’ll do so in the main event of UFC 302, with the popular opinion being that he will walk away with the victory.
Of course, there are so many variables in mixed martial arts that it’s hard to know for sure. Either way, the expectation is that it’ll be a real war, with ‘The Diamond’ getting what could be his final chance at a world title in the promotion.
For Makhachev, though, he isn’t too concerned about the challenge that’s coming his way. If anything, he appears to be as confident as ever.
Makhachev’s big plan
“Dustin, he is a warrior, legend – he has more than everybody experience in this sport,” Makhachev told TMZ. “But his problem is his style. That’s the one problem this guy has. His weak point is wrestling and grappling, and I have the key for the easy fight.
“And if I follow the plan, I can beat him easy. My style and Khabib’s style, it’s worst style for Dustin. People who can can take him down, hold him there, it always gives him problems.”
“Dustin is a good opponent because Oliveira, Arman, I beat these guys already,” Makhachev said. “My dream fight for this division is Gaethje, but he lose already. Right now in our weight, we just have Dustin because Arman said no, Oliveira lose, Gaethje lose. We don’t have someone.”
