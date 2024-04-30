Daniel Cormier shares what Justin Gaethje can learn from Dustin Poirier when plotting his post-UFC 300 comeback

Daniel Cormier feels Dustin Poirier’s recent knockout in his UFC comeback shows that Justin Gaethje isn’t out of the lightweight title mix.

Gaethje’s first BMF title defense fell short at UFC 300 as he lost to Max Holloway by knockout. It was the first time in six years that Gaethje had lost by TKO/KO during his UFC tenure.

In the UFC 300 aftermath, Gaethje has admitted that his title aspirations are bleak after the loss to Holloway. He’s lost two title challenges during his career, including most recently against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

Poirier, who will face Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 302, is two fights removed from losing by head kick knockout to Gaethje. He went on to knock out Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299 after many counted him out.

Cormier feels Gaethje can follow a similar path.