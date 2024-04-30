Daniel Cormier shares what Justin Gaethje can learn from Dustin Poirier when plotting his post-UFC 300 comeback

By Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024

Daniel Cormier feels Dustin Poirier’s recent knockout in his UFC comeback shows that Justin Gaethje isn’t out of the lightweight title mix.

Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje

Gaethje’s first BMF title defense fell short at UFC 300 as he lost to Max Holloway by knockout. It was the first time in six years that Gaethje had lost by TKO/KO during his UFC tenure.

In the UFC 300 aftermath, Gaethje has admitted that his title aspirations are bleak after the loss to Holloway. He’s lost two title challenges during his career, including most recently against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

Poirier, who will face Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 302, is two fights removed from losing by head kick knockout to Gaethje. He went on to knock out Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC 299 after many counted him out.

Cormier feels Gaethje can follow a similar path.

Daniel Cormier doesn’t rule out Justin Gaethje’s title aspirations

During a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier compared Poirier’s UFC 299 knockout win with what Gaethje could accomplish in his next fight.

“[Poirier] said ‘I am always one great win from fighting for a belt’. He goes out, knocks out Benoit Saint-Denis, Islam [Makhachev] doesn’t have an opponent, bang, insert Dustin Poirier,” Cormier said. “I believe Justin Gaethje is in the same situation. He’s one win away from ultimately standing across the Octagon from the champion…

“He’s that popular, he’s been that important, and all of the things he’s accomplished since he got to the UFC.”

Gaethje earned the BMF belt by knocking out Poirier at UFC 291 last year. He also earned a majority decision win against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286.

At 35 years old, Gaethje is arguably still in his physical prime. Although a return timeline is uncertain as of this writing, Gaethje is potentially one jaw-dropping moment away from a third chance at lineal UFC gold.

