Michel Pereira eyeing UFC middleweight rankings spot after quick UFC Vegas 81 win: “I do believe I deserve”

Michel Pereira Wants A Spot On The UFC Middleweight Rankings

Following his short work of Andre Petroski, Michel Pereira spoke to media members during the post-fight press conference. “Demolidor” is currently riding a six-fight winning streak, and he thinks that alone should be able to carry him to a rankings spot at middleweight (via MMAJunkie).

“I would like to come back as soon as possible. I don’t have anybody in mind since it’s my new division. I didn’t have time enough to think about that. But I’m here to work. As soon as the UFC needs me, I’m going to work.

“Don’t forget that I have five (straight) victories in the welterweight division? In my opinion, I do believe I deserve (to be ranked at middleweight). But since it’s my first fight, I don’t know. I don’t make the decisions. If I need one more fight in order to be part of the rankings, I’m going to fight. It’s all good.”

Pereira hasn’t lost a pro MMA bout since February 2020. His victory over Petroski was the Brazilian’s first fight since May 2022. Pereira hopes to be as accurate as possible going forward. Time will tell how Michel Pereira will continue to fare at 185 pounds.