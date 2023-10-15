Michel Pereira eyeing UFC middleweight rankings spot after quick UFC Vegas 81 win: “I do believe I deserve”

By Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2023

Michel Pereira thinks it’s already time for him to enter the top 15 UFC middleweight rankings.

Michel Pereira

Pereira was forced to move up to 185 pounds after missing weight for a scheduled UFC 291 welterweight bout with Stephen Thompson. The fight was called off after Thompson refused to fight Pereira for not fulfilling the terms of the bout agreement. Pereira was matched up with Andre Petroski for the main card of UFC Vegas 81.

It didn’t take Pereira long to put Petroski away. He scored the TKO finish in just one minute and six seconds.

RELATED: UFC VEGAS 81: ‘YUSUFF VS. BARBOZA’ RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Michel Pereira Wants A Spot On The UFC Middleweight Rankings

Following his short work of Andre Petroski, Michel Pereira spoke to media members during the post-fight press conference. “Demolidor” is currently riding a six-fight winning streak, and he thinks that alone should be able to carry him to a rankings spot at middleweight (via MMAJunkie).

“I would like to come back as soon as possible. I don’t have anybody in mind since it’s my new division. I didn’t have time enough to think about that. But I’m here to work. As soon as the UFC needs me, I’m going to work.

“Don’t forget that I have five (straight) victories in the welterweight division? In my opinion, I do believe I deserve (to be ranked at middleweight). But since it’s my first fight, I don’t know. I don’t make the decisions. If I need one more fight in order to be part of the rankings, I’m going to fight. It’s all good.”

Pereira hasn’t lost a pro MMA bout since February 2020. His victory over Petroski was the Brazilian’s first fight since May 2022. Pereira hopes to be as accurate as possible going forward. Time will tell how Michel Pereira will continue to fare at 185 pounds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michel Pereira

Related

Stephen-Thompson

Stephen Thompson hopeful UFC pays him for canceled Michel Pereira fight: "Nothing yet"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2023
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson did not receive his show money for canceled UFC 291 fight with Michel Pereira

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2023

Stephen Thompson reportedly did not receive his show money for his canceled UFC 291 fight against Michel Pereira.

Stephen Thompson, Michel Pereira
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira removed from UFC 291 due to brutal weight miss

Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023

UFC welterweight contenders Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira have now been removed from tomorrow’s event.

Michel Pereira and Michael Page
Michel Pereira

Michel Pereira wants to be the man to welcome Michael Venom Page to the UFC: "To give a show"

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023

Welterweight contender Michel Pereira is willing to welcome Michael Venom Page to the UFC.

UFC Knockouts
Cory Sandhagen

The best flying knee knockouts in UFC history

Lewis Simpson - May 29, 2023

Since the birth of the Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) in 1993, the company has provided some of the most memorable jaw-dropping moments in combat sports history.

Stephen-Thompson

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira removed from UFC 289

Cole Shelton - May 2, 2023
Michel Pereira
Sean Brady

Michel Pereira explains why he's "disgusted" with Sean Brady for pulling out of their slated UFC fight

Chris Taylor - February 11, 2023

Michel Pereira is not happy with Sean Brady for pulling out of their scheduled UFC fight on April 15th.

Stephen Thompson, Michel Pereira
Stephen Thompson

Michel Pereira responds to callout from former UFC title challenger Stephen Thompson

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2022

Michel Pereira has accepted Stephen Thompson‘s challenge and is actively pushing for a fight against the veteran.

Stephen Thompson, Michel Pereira
Michel Pereira

Stephen Thompson eyes "fun fight" against Michel Pereira at UFC 281: "I think I could put him away"

Cole Shelton - August 26, 2022

Stephen Thompson has made it known he wants to fight a striker next.

Jorge Masvidal, Mike Brown
Michel Pereira

Jorge Masvidal willing to meet Michel Pereira in the street, but not cage over callout: "How do you put your wife out there like that?"

Josh Evanoff - June 2, 2022

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is willing to fight Michel Pereira. However, not in the cage.