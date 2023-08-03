WATCH | Dwayne Johnson gifts UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo a new house after hearing his inspiring story: “Bills are paid”

‘Bills paid’

It was a touching moment as both men got emotional. As well, Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to reveal he also paid all the bills in the house for Themba Gorimbo so he doesn’t have to worry about it.

Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA

You and your family enjoy your new house brother.

Lights are on.

Bills are paid.

Keep your “My Reason” list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey.

$7 bucks.

I’ve been there… pic.twitter.com/rSyC7EiD5I — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2023

Themba Gorimbo, meanwhile, took to social media as well to thank Dwayne Johnson for giving him the house and paying for all the bills.

“God is the Greatest. I am very grateful of @therock for what he did for me and my family. This was the best day of my life. This was life changing day. My life has been changed and i will use this as motivation to change others’ lives too. I am very very grateful to everyone,” Gorimbo responded to Johnson.

Themba Gorimbo is currently 11-4 in MMA and 1-1 in the UFC. He beat Takashi Sato last time out back in May and does not have his next fight booked.