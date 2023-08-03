WATCH | Dwayne Johnson gifts UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo a new house after hearing his inspiring story: “Bills are paid”
After Gorimbo revealed he had seven dollars in his bank account prior to this first UFC victory. He also said he would auction off his fight kit so he could help fund the building of a water well in his native village in Zimbabwe. His story caught the attention of ‘The Rock’ who went to Gorimbo’s gym and visited him.
Originally, it just appeared to be a meeting, but Dwayne Johnson posted on his YouTube that there was more to the story. ‘The Rock’ got to see the couch Themba Gorimbo was sleeping on in the gym, and at the end of the video, Johnson brought the UFC fighter to a house and gave him the keys and told him it was his.
‘Bills paid’
It was a touching moment as both men got emotional. As well, Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to reveal he also paid all the bills in the house for Themba Gorimbo so he doesn’t have to worry about it.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2023
“Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA You and your family enjoy your new house brother. Lights are on. Bills are paid. Keep your “My Reason” list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey. $7 bucks. I’ve been there too. Got your back brother. Let’s get to work on that dream of becoming @ufc champion one day. Welcome home ~ DJ ps – enjoy your Cheetos & alligators,” Johnson tweeted.
Themba Gorimbo, meanwhile, took to social media as well to thank Dwayne Johnson for giving him the house and paying for all the bills.
“God is the Greatest. I am very grateful of @therock for what he did for me and my family. This was the best day of my life. This was life changing day. My life has been changed and i will use this as motivation to change others’ lives too. I am very very grateful to everyone,” Gorimbo responded to Johnson.
Themba Gorimbo is currently 11-4 in MMA and 1-1 in the UFC. He beat Takashi Sato last time out back in May and does not have his next fight booked.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
