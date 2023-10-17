Kelvin Gastelum praises Pat Miletich after suffering stoppage loss to Mike Jackson: “Still got that dawg in him”

UFC welterweight Kelvin Gastelum has praised Pat Miletich after his comeback fight against Mike Jackson.

‘The Croatian Sensation’ and ‘The Truth’ met in a fight that many likely didn’t know was happening. On Saturday night, Pat Miletich faced UFC veteran Mike Jackson in his first fight since a 2008 win over Thomas Denny. Sadly for the former welterweight champion, the bout didn’t go his way.

However, Pat Miletich still had more success than many expected, scoring a first-round knockdown. The former champion was ultimately ahead on the scorecards heading into round three, but couldn’t make it off the stool. As a result, Mike Jackson earned the win by third-round TKO, but it seems that Kelvin Gastelum was more impressed by the 55-year-old.

On X, Kelvin Gastelum reacted to Pat Miletich’s loss to Mike Jackson over the weekend. In a post, the former title challenger stated that the aging veteran still has his trademark heart. While he suffered a stoppage loss, his performance seemingly impressed the welterweight contender.

“Yo is this real?”, Kelvin Gastelum wrote on social media reacting to Pat Miletich vs. Mike Jackson. “Put some respect on Pat baby! Former Welterweight World Champion still got that dawg in him.”

For Pat Miletich, the defeat will likely end his MMA career for good. While he hadn’t competed in the cage since 2008, he did suffer a loss to Michael Nunn in the kickboxing ring in 2020. Meanwhile, Mike Jackson has expressed interest in facing Jake Shields in the future.

The two previously had a run-in at the UFC PI late last year. The former Strikeforce champion was hit with a battery charge stemming from the encounter and also has an active warrant as of now.

What do you make of these comments from Kelvin Gastelum? Did you see Pat Miletich vs. Mike Jackson?