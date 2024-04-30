Fight fans express disappointment over lackluster UFC 301 main card: “Besides Aldo, all prelims”

Mixed martial arts fans are disappointed to see the state of the upcoming UFC 301 card.

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. The main event will see Alexandre Pantoja defend his UFC flyweight championship against Steve Erceg. While that’s an intriguing championship collision, eyebrows have been raised over the rest of the event’s lineup.

Of course, with it being hot on the heels of UFC 300, the promotion was always going to have a tough job stacking it. With that being said, UFC 302 and 303 already appear to be pretty stacked in comparison.

Below, you can see the official main card and make a judgment for yourselves.

https://twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/status/1784386277476909473

Pretty stacked prelim card — Ronin 🐉 (@KaseyReetz) April 28, 2024

Besides Aldo, all prelims. — Y (@yerot87) April 28, 2024

Like 3/10 I really don't care if I get called a casual it's just not ppv worthy. 3 of these fights could be in the apex and I don't think people would complain — BarbaricMMA (@UFCUFCUFC13) April 28, 2024

I thought this was a Fight Night…it’s a PPV?!? — Tommy Knox (@tommyknox) April 28, 2024