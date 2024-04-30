Fight fans express disappointment over lackluster UFC 301 main card: “Besides Aldo, all prelims”

By Harry Kettle - April 30, 2024

Mixed martial arts fans are disappointed to see the state of the upcoming UFC 301 card.

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. The main event will see Alexandre Pantoja defend his UFC flyweight championship against Steve Erceg. While that’s an intriguing championship collision, eyebrows have been raised over the rest of the event’s lineup.

Of course, with it being hot on the heels of UFC 300, the promotion was always going to have a tough job stacking it. With that being said, UFC 302 and 303 already appear to be pretty stacked in comparison.

RELATED: Jose Aldo’s coach expects Brazilian legend to secure a “brutal” KO over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

Below, you can see the official main card and make a judgment for yourselves.

https://twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/status/1784386277476909473

UFC 301 – Pantoja vs Erceg

Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg
Jonathan Martinez vs Jose Aldo
Anthony Smith vs Vitor Petrino
Michel Pereira vs Ihor Potieria
Paul Craig vs Caio Borralho

In terms of the responses, fans aren’t particularly pleased.

“Pretty stacked prelim card”
“Besides Aldo, all prelims.”
“Like 3/10 I really don’t care if I get called a casual it’s just not ppv worthy. 3 of these fights could be in the apex and I don’t think people would complain”
“I thought this was a Fight Night…it’s a PPV?!?”
“If we’re rating it as a card in general probably a 4 maybe 5. If we’re rating it as a PPV more like a 2.”

Of course, questionable looking pay-per-view cards have delivered in a big way in the past. With that being said, the hype levels aren’t particularly high with just a few days left until it all kicks off.

Are you excited for the upcoming UFC 301 card in Brazil? If you had to pick your favorite bout on the show, what would it be and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

