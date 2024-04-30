What’s next for Alex Perez and Matheus Nicolau after UFC Vegas 91?

By Cole Shelton - April 29, 2024

In the main event of UFC Vegas 91, top-10 flyweights threw down as Alex Perez took on Matheus Nicolau.

Alex Perez and Matheus Nicolau

Perez entered the fight on short notice and coming off a decision loss to Muhammad Mokaev, which was his third-straight loss. Nicolau, meanwhile, was coming off a KO loss to Brandon Royval last April.

Ultimately, it was Perez who got his hand raised as he scored a second-round knockout win over Nicolau. Following UFC Vegas 91, here is what I think should be next for both men involved in the main event.

Alex Perez

Alex Perez stepped up on short notice to face Matheus Nicolau in the main event of UFC Vegas 91 and he returned to the win column in a big way. Perez looked fantastic and ended up getting the knock out win.

With Perez getting the big win at UFC Vegas 91, he will be back in the top-five, or right near the top-five. Perez has fought most of the top flyweights, but one person he hasn’t fought is Kai Kara-France. The fight could headline a Fight Night card sometime this summer wiht the winner likely a win away from a title shot.

Matheus Nicolau

Matheus Nicolau is on a two-fight losing streak and has now lost back-to-back fights by knockout. The Brazilian is still a top-10 flyweight, but will need to fight below him after a second straight knockout loss.

Nicolau will likely need some time off after getting knocked out again. When he does rteurn, likely in the fall, a logical opponent is to face the winner of Tatsuo Taira vs. Joshua Van. Both fighters look like legit prospects, so the winner of that fight at UFC 302 should face Nicolau in a test to see if the prospects are ready.

But, if Nicolau can upset Taira or Van, it would be a statement win and prove he still is a top-five flyweight and right near the title picture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Perez Matheus Nicolau UFC

