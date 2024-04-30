What’s next for Alex Perez and Matheus Nicolau after UFC Vegas 91?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 91, top-10 flyweights threw down as Alex Perez took on Matheus Nicolau.

Perez entered the fight on short notice and coming off a decision loss to Muhammad Mokaev, which was his third-straight loss. Nicolau, meanwhile, was coming off a KO loss to Brandon Royval last April.

Ultimately, it was Perez who got his hand raised as he scored a second-round knockout win over Nicolau. Following UFC Vegas 91, here is what I think should be next for both men involved in the main event.