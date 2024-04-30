UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Jon Jones allegedly threatening a drug tester: “He literally is always in trouble”

By Harry Kettle - April 30, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on Jon Jones’ latest controversy.

Jon Jones Dana White

As many fans know, Jon Jones is quite a controversial figure in mixed martial arts. As it turns out, he’s also widely considered to be the greatest of all time. One way or another, if you’re a fan of MMA, you’ve heard of Jon Jones.

Recently, he was involved in another public issue as he was accused of threatening a drug tester who visited his Drug Free Sport International (DFSI). Jon has hit back at elements of the story.

RELATED: UFC champion Jon Jones refutes reports that he has been arrested: “It’s disappointing to have to clarify these things again”

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Dana White weighed in on the situation.

White comments on Jones’ troubles

“He literally is always in trouble,” White told Club Random. “Always has something going on, and got into trouble. NBC News put out a story that he was arrested and he was never arrested. It’s just like, they don’t even try anymore.

“A drug testing company — all of our fighters are drug tested,” he continued. “So, the testing agents can show up at your house or wherever you are and they have to know your whereabouts. Showed up, and she said that he threatened her. Then NBC News said that he was arrested and he was never arrested.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Wherever Jon Jones goes, headlines tend to follow. In the eyes of most fans, the hope is that he gets himself sorted in time to return and finally defend his UFC heavyweight championship.

Do you believe we will see Jon Jones make a return to the Octagon before the end of 2024? If he does, who is he most likely to face – Stipe Miocic or Tom Aspinall? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

