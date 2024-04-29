Bobby Green reveals main reasons for Paddy Pimblett callout at UFC 300: ‘I’m jealous, in a way!’

By Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Bobby Green wants to be the first fighter in the promotion to steal Paddy Pimblett’s shine.

Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett

Green earned an impressive win over UFC legend Jim Miller at UFC 300 earlier this month. He got back in the win column after a knockout loss to Jalin Turner in Austin in December.

Some were caught off guard when Green, instead of calling out a fellow Top 15 lightweight, called for a fight with Pimblett in his post-fight interview. Pimblett hasn’t fought since defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Green, who has been on the UFC roster since his debut at UFC 156, feels Pimblett is getting unearned publicity and spotlight.

Bobby Green explains his motivations behind Paddy Pimblett callout

In a recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, Green elaborated on his UFC 300 callout to face Pimblett next.

“He said my name and s***. Paddy was coming through, getting all of this notoriety and to be honest, I guess I wanna say I’m jealous in a way,” Green said. “I feel like a lot of those kids that when they get on a hype like that, they don’t realize that they’re in this position. They don’t notice that they’re spoiled brats. We’re all fighters. We know who the good kids are, the bad kids are, you start learning who’s who…

“Same thing goes for [Paddy Pimblett]. He’s a spoiled m********a. No knocks to him at all, but when guys say certain things and how they move when you’re the guy, some guys don’t ever get that light.”

Pimblett is unbeaten in his UFC tenure after becoming one of the promotion’s biggest signings in 2021. The hype train of the former Cage Warriors titleholder seemed to stall after a controversial win against Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

Green’s UFC 300 callout comes after he appeared to shrug aside a matchup with Pimblett last year. But, a fight with Pimblett is now squarely back on the table, and the two sides could meet in the cage by the end of the year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal reveals massive seven-figure payday for short notice Kamaru Usman fight: "I was very much satisfied"

Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024
Colby Covington and Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Colby Covington downplays Ian Garry fight taking place at UFC 303: "He's not serious"

Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington doesn’t really want to fight Ian Garry next.

Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz reveals the two names he's targeting for his 2024 comeback: "I know I can do well"

Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz wants to avenge a few losses.

Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Daniel Cormier explains how Max Holloway's 'pride and honor' will decide his next UFC fight after winning the BMF belt

Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels there’s momentous reasoning behind Max Holloway’s intended featherweight return after UFC 300.

Jose Aldo
UFC

Jose Aldo's coach expects Brazilian legend to secure a "brutal" KO over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 29, 2024

Emerson Falcao the Muay Thai coach of Jose Aldo is expecting the former UFC featherweight champion to get a big KO win at UFC 301.

Charly Arnolt

Charly Arnolt on becoming UFC's first female Octagon announcer at UFC Vegas 91: 'I was scared!'

Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024
Francis Ngannou
UFC

Francis Ngannou shares a heartfelt message after his 18-month-old son passes away: "Why is life so unfair?"

Cole Shelton - April 29, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou posted a heartfelt message on social media following the death of his 18-month-old son.

Belal Muhammad
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker wants Belal Muhammad to win UFC title to see "uproar" from fans

Harry Kettle - April 29, 2024

UFC star Robert Whittaker wants to see Belal Muhammad win a world title, if only to see the uproar from MMA fans.

Alex Perez
UFC

Pros react to Alex Perez’s nasty knockout of Matheus Nicolau at UFC Vegas 91

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

Some fighters have given their reactions to Alex Perez ending UFC Vegas 91 with a scintillating knockout win over Matheus Nicolau.

Bogdan Guskov, Ryan Spann, UFC Vegas 91, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 91 Bonus Report: Bogdan Guskov one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - April 27, 2024

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 91 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez.