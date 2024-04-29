Bobby Green reveals main reasons for Paddy Pimblett callout at UFC 300: ‘I’m jealous, in a way!’

Bobby Green explains his motivations behind Paddy Pimblett callout

In a recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, Green elaborated on his UFC 300 callout to face Pimblett next.

“He said my name and s***. Paddy was coming through, getting all of this notoriety and to be honest, I guess I wanna say I’m jealous in a way,” Green said. “I feel like a lot of those kids that when they get on a hype like that, they don’t realize that they’re in this position. They don’t notice that they’re spoiled brats. We’re all fighters. We know who the good kids are, the bad kids are, you start learning who’s who…

“Same thing goes for [Paddy Pimblett]. He’s a spoiled m********a. No knocks to him at all, but when guys say certain things and how they move when you’re the guy, some guys don’t ever get that light.”

Pimblett is unbeaten in his UFC tenure after becoming one of the promotion’s biggest signings in 2021. The hype train of the former Cage Warriors titleholder seemed to stall after a controversial win against Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

Green’s UFC 300 callout comes after he appeared to shrug aside a matchup with Pimblett last year. But, a fight with Pimblett is now squarely back on the table, and the two sides could meet in the cage by the end of the year.