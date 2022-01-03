The UFC announces two new matchups including Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Two new UFC matchups were announced today including a light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill.

The Walker vs. Hill matchup will take place at a UFC Fight Night event on February 19th according to MMAFighting.

Johnny Walker (18-6 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Thiago Santos in his most recent appearance. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian had earned a knockout victory over Ryan Spann.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill (9-1 MMA) most recently competed at last month’s UFC Vegas 44 event, where he scored a nasty knockout win over Jimmy Crute. ‘Sweet Dreams’ lone career defeat came at the hands and elbows of Paul Craig.

Also announced today was a key featherweight matchup pitting Sodiq Yusuff against Alex Caceres. That bout will take place on March 12th at a venue still to be determined.

Caceres (19-12 MMA) will enter the contest on a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Seung Woo Choi.

As for Sodiq Yusuff (11-2 MMA) the Nigerian American will be looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Arnold Allen.

Who do you think will prove victorious in the newly announced UFC matchups between Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill and Alex Caceres vs. Sodiq Yusuff? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!