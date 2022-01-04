Jon Jones says he’s been studying his ‘future opponents’ ahead of heavyweight move

Jon Jones is getting closer to finally making his UFC heavyweight debut.

After Jones vacated his light heavyweight title in 2020 he said he would be fighting at heavyweight soon. However, he went all of 2021 without a fight and proceeded to bulk up for the move instead.

Now it appears ‘Bones’ is getting close to a debut and he could very well face the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane for the belt sometime this year.

Although Jones doesn’t have a set date booked, he recently took to Instagram to reveal he is studying future opponents ahead of his next fight.

“I spent the last few days locked inside my office studying myself and possible future opponents. I’m excited to figure out my next opponent so I can start focusing in my energy even more. This is my favorite kind of homework,” Jones wrote.

Jon Jones has not fought since he headlined UFC 247 and edged out a razor-thin decision over Dominick Reyes to defend his belt. ‘Bones’ has also hinted at two possible dates for his next fight.

“I’m looking to fight somewhere in April, possibly Madison Square Garden, or a total opposite date, possibly July at International Fight Week,” Jones said to KRQE. “Those are the two dates that I’m kind of eying. I think it’ll depend on who wins in January between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and we’ll just take it from there.”

When Jones does fight next, he will be doing so under a new gym. ‘Bones’ recently joined forces with Henry Cejudo and the folks at Fight Ready in Arizona. He has been working there for a few weeks now and had nothing but praise for the team.

Regardless of what gym he is with, fans are just interested in seeing Jones compete again.

Who would you like to see Jon Jones fight in his UFC heavyweight debut?