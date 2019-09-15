The Korean Zombie responds to Brian Ortega’s challenge

‘The Korean Zombie’ responds to Brian Ortega’s call out for a featherweight fight this year.

The pair are targeted for a throw down at UFC 244 or UFC 245. Brian Ortega is ready to return to the Octagon and vindicate his last loss. He fought featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 231 in 2018 but lost during the fourth round.

Despite being out of the Octagon for almost a year, Ortega is ready to dispel any ring rust and defeat Chan Sung Jung in the process. He challenged the Korean native to a fight later this year.

“The fight isn’t official yet, but it’s one I’m interested in,” Ortega told Tom Taylor at BJPENN.com regarding the match-up.

“He’s coming off an impressive win against [Renato] Moicano, but if you look at his last five fights, it’s win, loss, win, loss, win. Looks like he’s due for another L.”

Ortega is ready to get back on a winning streak and is focusing on training.

“I’m not looking ahead to anything but my next fight and staying in shape with a daily training regimen,” he said. “I’m zeroed in on my current training right now.

“The Octagon is where I belong. I’m ready to get back in sooner rather than later and get back to my winning ways.”

The Korean Zombie has a chequered record in the UFC. He lost to Yair Rodriguez and Jose Aldo via KO/TKO but has also beaten notable contenders, including Dustin Poirier via submission. He is still riding off the success of his last fight, an explosive first-round KO victory over Renato Moicano. Chan Sung Jung is confident he can regain his winning streak against Ortega in his next bout. He responded:

The Korean Zombie said on Instagram, “If you want, anywhere.”

UFC 244 is scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday 2nd November. It is headlined by Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz who will fight it out for the ‘Baddest Motherfu*** Title‘. Alternatively, Ortega could collide with the Korean native at UFC 245 on Saturday, 14 December 2019.

Who do you think would take home victory in a featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and The Korean Zombie? Sound off in the comments below!