Floyd Mayweather announces exhibition rematch against Manny Pacquiao

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather has announced he will be taking on rival Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition rematch in Tokyo, Japan.

“Money” took to his Instagram to share the following video with the news of the matchup. Here’s what Mayweather said.

“Money May, Money May, Money May all day. Betrnk.com. That’s my team in Tokyo, Japan. TMT Tokyo. And of course, I’m Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.’ What I’m working on right now is the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao exhibition right here in Tokyo, Japan. Stay tuned,” Floyd Mayweather said in the clip.

Mayweather revealed no other details of this exhibition bout.

“Money” and “Pacman” first met back in 2015 in what was the biggest money fight in boxing history. After 12 rounds, Mayweather took home a unanimous decision victory over his long-time rival. Since then, Mayweather has fought twice more, first defeating Andre Berto via unanimous decision and then finishing Conor McGregor via TKO in another money fight. He has been retired since then, enjoying his money.

Manny Pacquiao, meanwhile, has stayed very active in boxing since the first Mayweather fight. He’s gone 5-1 since the first fight with his rival, and is currently riding a three-fight win streak with victories over Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman. After Pacquiao defeated Thurman, he said he wanted to fight Mayweather in a rematch. Apparently Mayweather wants that fight, too, and now it looks like it might happen.

Although the first fight failed to live up to expectations, it still broke numerous pay-per-view records and a rematch should be a big money fight as well. Again, there are no other details other than what Mayweather shared in his Instagram post, but it seems like he will have some more news to share with fight fans very soon.

