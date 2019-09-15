Andy Ruiz Jr takes aim at Tyson Fury following Otto Wallin performance

Andy Ruiz Jr bashed Tyson Fury on Twitter after ‘The Gypsy King’ defeated Otto Wallin on Saturday evening in Las Vegas. Fury took home the unanimous decision victory against his Swedish opponent after a taxing 12 rounds.

Despite winning, a gushing cut over his right eye caused problems in the third round and significantly impacted Fury’s performance. Some viewers were less than impressed by his performance, including Tyson Fury’s father and Andy Ruiz Jr.

Tyson Fury has taken aim at Andy Ruiz Jr in the past and said he won’t even watch his upcoming rematch against Anthony Joshua. Last week Tyson said (transcript via Sportstar).

“I will let the fans decide, which hand I put behind my back and beat Ruiz with the other hand – because I only need one hand for him.”

Whilst Tyson shows no interest in watching Andy Ruiz Jr, the same can’t be said for the Mexican kingpin who watched Fury’s fight and called him out for an underwhelming performance. He responded:

After that performance theres no way he beats me with a hand tied behind his back. — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) September 15, 2019

Ruiz Jr currently holds three world titles formerly held by Tyson Fury who beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, to become the unified champion.

Andy Ruiz Jr beat Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Gardens in June. Ruiz delivered Anthony Joshua the first loss of his career in the 7th round, shocking fans around the world. The pair are scheduled to rematch in Saudi Arabia in December.

Ruiz is confident he can repeat his victory against Anthony Joshua. He said, (via Skyports)

“I still have that hunger,” he said.

“I just got these belts. You think I want to lose them already? Hell no.

“I look heavy, I look big, but I always had the mindset that I’d be the first Mexican heavyweight champion.”

Do you think we will ever see a fight between the heavyweight standouts, Tyson Fury and Andy Ruiz Jr? Let us know in the comments in below!