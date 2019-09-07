Nate Diaz set to defend his BMF belt in the main event of UFC 244 against Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz will put his BMF title on the line in the main event of UFC 244 when he squares off with fellow welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed the news with UFC President Dana White earlier today.

UFC 244 takes place November 2 live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Nate Diaz (20-11 MMA) had respectfully called out Jorge Masvidal following his victory over Anthtony Pettis at last month’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim.

The bout had marked Diaz’s first in over three years, as he had most previously competed against Conor McGregor at UFC 202.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal is coming off the fastest knockout in promotional history at UFC 239. There, ‘Gamebred’ needed only 5-seconds to hand Ben Askren the first loss of his mixed martial arts career.

Prior to scoring a super-necessary finish of ‘Funky’, Masvidal was coming off a sensation second round knockout victory over Darren Till at March’s UFC event in London.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019